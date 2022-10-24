BALMAIN: LE PETIT PRINCE, IN LIVING COLOR

Fashion house BALMAIN unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 campaign, that was inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s Le Petit Prince story, by visual artist Prince Gyasi. In charge of video direction was Gabriel Popoff, with creative direction from Olivier Rousteing, art direction by Michail Pelet, styling by Kwabena Brako-Adu, set design by Tony Tomety and Alfaziz Iddrisu Hassan, and production by Tony Tagoe at TD Afrique. Beauty is work of hair stylist Èle Afro Artistry, and makeup artist Elizabeth Boateng. Stars of the campaign are Marial Akech and Abena Dufie, joined by Thomas Lamptey, Charles Kojo, Mohammed Yeboah, and Musaimiu Metre.