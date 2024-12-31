in Menswear, Spring Summer 2025

BAPE SS25 Is a Fusion of Edge and Elegance

Discover a collection balancing bold statements with subtle sophistication.

Courtesy of BAPE

BAPE’s Spring Summer 2025 collection takes bold steps into the dynamic fusion of Y2K rave culture and classic collegiate influences. With its signature style at the forefront, the Japanese label delivers a vibrant and versatile range that embodies individuality and celebrates diverse expressions.

The rave-inspired segment dazzles with its fearless creativity. BAPE’s iconic camouflage is transformed into standout variations, including a map pattern that integrates world continents with sprayed APE faces and a palm tree design that blends tropical shapes with tiger stripes. Tracksuits, sports jerseys, washed denim, and camp-collar shirts dominate this theme, enhanced by retro flame prints, silver studs, and nostalgic graphics, evoking the unrestrained energy of nightlife.

BAPE SS25, Courtesy of BAPE

On the flip side, collegiate-inspired pieces bring a refined yet contemporary edge. Highlights include tonal BAPE sweats, jacquard logo sweaters, and coordinated camp-collar shirt-and-shorts sets. A brown varsity-style bomber jacket, featuring a triangular monogram and finished with collegiate appliqués and a regal BAPE seal, is a standout item, effortlessly merging heritage charm with urban sophistication.

The collection bridges the gap between casual daywear and after-dark statements, making it equally fitting for a relaxed beach gathering or a high-energy rave. Designed for men, women, and kids, it caters to a wide audience, ensuring everyone can find their style.

The BAPE SS25 collection launches on January 4, 2025, on A BATHING APE’s official website and select retailers. Whether you’re drawn to bold party-inspired pieces or sleek everyday staples, this collection offers a refreshing take on summer style.

Written by Katarina Doric

