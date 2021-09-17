Discover BERSHKA Fall Winter 2021 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand BERSHKA presented their Fall Winter 2021 Sound On Menswear Collection, that fuses retro style with modern trends such as outdoor, colourblock, and gothic style. The key pieces of the collection are different models of colourful with print puffer jackets, leather jackets with quilted fabric, the oversized cloth trucker with checkerboard print and a brushed effect, as well as the sporty look in all-over print.

“This season, prints are key, where psychedelia with a distorted look, checkerboard, and ones reminiscent of gothic style will be must-haves. Expanding our range of prints, we also find paisley (renewed with hacking), the trend of ’90s prints such as illustrated-style floral prints, and diamonds in primary colours. In terms of colour, a palette with a wide range of browns and neutral colours is featured, which coexist with blue-greens and other bright shades in any type of garment. To put the final touch on your outfit, you will find a wide variety of accessories and footwear where the sporty style and hack and print trends are featured more than ever. As something new, we have included some boots with super chunky soles.” – from Bershka