Fashion brand PEPE JEANS presented their Fall Winter 2021 campaign featuring Brooklyn Beckham posing alongside his fiancée American actress and director Nicola Peltz captured by fashion photography duo Luigi & Iango at 2b Management. In charge of styling was Leslie Fremar, with beauty from hair stylist Adir Abergel, and makeup artist Georgi Sandev. The campaign explores the power of love and togetherness.