Best Versace Hoodies for Winter 2021

The cold weather has officially arrived and we can no longer ignore it. The best defense, as they say, is a good offense, which includes hoodies, sweaters, and layers. We used to be adamant about not spending money on essentials because they only ever saw the sofa and, if we were feeling courageous, the cashier at the corner store. However, hoodies and loungewear are once again dominating our daytime attire. The hoodie of today has got a designer overhaul , outgrowing its faded, outsized, sloppy style, which is ideal for lounging on the couch or at the bar. It’s now a wardrobe staple that’s slim fitting, attractive, and stylish. Versace’s latest collection of luxury sweatshirts and hoodies for men features show stopping logo sweatshirts and signature printed hoodies.

For a day in the city, a cozy hoodie is a fantastic layering piece that will keep you looking stylish while also keeping you warm. The greatest men’s hoodies are the ones that combine comfort, style, and function is one of the most popular. With so many options available, finding one for yourself may be a difficult endeavor.

We’ve gone out of our way to find the best Versace hoodies to wear this winter to keep you warm when the temperatures drop. With these fashionable hoodies in your corner, the cold weather won’t seem that bad.

Discover MMSCENE’s picks of the best Versace hoodies for the Fall/Winter 2021/22 season below:

Versace Medusa Emblem Hoodie

The Medusa emblem Versace hoodie adds a luxurious twist to casual days. This otherwise pared-back hoodie features a thread-embroidered Medusa motif across the chest . Crafted from a premium organic cotton fabric, it features a drawstring hood, elasticated cuffs and hem. Wear this hoodie over a plain white crew-neck T-shirt, then add an overcoat or jacket, slim trousers, and a pair of brand-new sneakers to complete the look.

Versace Logo Zip Hoodie

This black cotton hoodie with a front zip features a bold Versace logo in white and is super versatile and simple to layer. This essential piece is ideal for a early morning stroll paired with black, fitting joggers and a pair of basic leather sneakers and can be easily dressed up with a crisp white shirt underneath and a stylish overcoat on top.

Versace La Greca Monogram & Medusa Smiley Cotton Hoodie

This cotton sweatshirt features Versace’s trademark Greek-key motif is reinterpreted as a 3D maze, with a Medusa smiley graffitied on the back, a symbol of celebration and freedom. Pair it with the matching sweat pants, some chunky sneakers and an oversized coat for a modern and laid back style. If you’re looking for the it-piece to elevate your look, you can browse a wide selection of styles and shop Versace hoodies and other apparel at GOAT.

Versace Medusa Amplified Print Hoodie ‘Black/Gold’

The bold Medusa all over print on this casual cotton French terry hoodie conceptualizes Medusa as a thumping rhythm or beat, inspired by Donatella Versace’s love of hip-hop. The hoodie features a drawstring hood, front zip fastening, long sleeves, ribbed cuffs, slip pockets to the sides and ribbed hem. This hoodie works best paired with trousers in a neutral color like black.

Versace Greca Border Track Jacket

High fashion meets casual athleisure: This hooded modal/elastane blend Versace Greca border track jacket in black features long sleeves, two front pockets, and a zip closure. This piece is accented with an elasticated hem patterned with the Greca border for a relaxed fit. A geometric line that never stops forms the characteristic theme.

Versace Rhinestone-Embellished Logo Hoodie

This soft cotton hoodie features a graphic design in a retro typeface finished with micro crystals, reflecting Gianni Versace’s love of the swinging ’60s. Using a black leather jacket and black or indigo jeans as a basis, layer this hoodie underneath your outerwear and finish with a pair of leather or suede Chelsea boots to complete the outfit.