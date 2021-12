Luxury house SALVATORE FERRAGAMO presented their Pre-Fall 2022 Collection, that explores and celebrates the brand’s core values. The collection reimagines the brand’s codes in a more youthful and contemporary way, and it offers both activewear and sartorial looks. Fashion photographer Hugo Comte captured the lookbook featuring models Moustapha Sy and Paul Hameline. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with beauty from hair stylist Armando Cherillo, and makeup artist Helena Komarova.