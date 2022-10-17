in Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, Lookbooks, Menswear, Oskar Cecere, Spring Summer 2023, Videos, Why Not Models

Discover BIKKEMBERGS Spring Summer 2023 Collection

With SS23 Collection, Bikkembergs brings vivid colors, jungle prints and a laid-back attitude

BIKKEMBERGS
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere

Fashion brand BIKKEMBERGS presented its Spring Summer 2023 Collection, that brings vivid colors, jungle prints and a laid-back attitude, with a lookbook lensed by photographer Oskar Cecere. In charge of creative direction was Lee Wood, with beauty from makeup artist Elena Bettanello. Video direction by Alexandre Joux. Stars of the session are models Diego Niski at Fashion, Edward Killingbeck at Crew Management, and Mai Zachor at Why Not.

SPRING SUMMER 2023 COLLECTIONS

BIKKEMBERGS
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
BIKKEMBERGS
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
BIKKEMBERGS
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Menswear
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Menswear
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere

