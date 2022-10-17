Discover BIKKEMBERGS Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion brand BIKKEMBERGS presented its Spring Summer 2023 Collection, that brings vivid colors, jungle prints and a laid-back attitude, with a lookbook lensed by photographer Oskar Cecere. In charge of creative direction was Lee Wood, with beauty from makeup artist Elena Bettanello. Video direction by Alexandre Joux. Stars of the session are models Diego Niski at Fashion, Edward Killingbeck at Crew Management, and Mai Zachor at Why Not.