For Spring Summer 2025, KARL LAGERFELD unveils a fresh campaign lensed by Chris Colls, introducing a new season defined by clean lines and confident presence. At the center of the story stands model Calum Harper, whose sharp features and modern sensibility bring a quiet intensity to the campaign’s pared-down aesthetic.

Calum Harper brings a dual presence to the campaign, as both a model and digital creator, he represents a new generation navigating fashion through both editorial and online platforms. Known for his sharp features and growing influence on TikTok, Harper bridges the classic model archetype with a contemporary, self-aware edge.

Photographed by Chris Colls, the visuals embrace a strong, minimal direction, true to the spirit of the house while anchoring the season in contemporary codes. The campaign is styled by Isabelle Kountoure, who brings her sharp editorial instinct to the looks, balancing structure and ease with a refined eye. Ward Stegerhoek shapes hair into controlled, fluid forms that echo the collection’s precision, while Mathias van Hooff enhances Harper’s natural features with makeup that maintains a fresh, understated tone.

The result is a campaign that feels focused yet fluid, stripped of excess and charged with a quiet clarity. Harper, whose rise on the international modeling scene continues to accelerate, proves a fitting lead for KARL LAGERFELD’s vision of spring. He wears the clothes with intention, not theatrics, allowing the subtle craftsmanship and tailored silhouettes to speak without distraction.

As the fashion house continues to evolve its visual identity, this campaign underscores its ability to balance legacy with current relevance. Understated yet impactful, this is a season that reflects confidence without noise, rooted in Karl Lagerfeld’s sharp aesthetic codes but forward in its interpretation.

With a tight creative team and a clear vision, the Spring Summer 2025 campaign offers a distilled look at where KARL LAGERFELD stands now: elevated, direct, and distinctly modern.

Photographer: Chris Colls

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Isabelle Kountoure

Hair Stylist: Ward Stegerhoek

Makeup Artist: Mathias van Hooff

Model: Calum Harper