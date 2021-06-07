in Fall Winter 2021.22, Hugo Boss, Lookbooks, Menswear, Vincent Lacrocq

LOOKBOOK: BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Models Khadim Sock, Sakua Kambong and Vincent LaCrocq pose in BOSS’ FW21 Looks

BOSS
©BOSS, Photography by Amit

Discover BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection that offers fresh and modern perspective on brand’s heritage. The collection was inspired by cool sporty style and relaxed attitude of Los Angeles. It mixes heritage and innovation, and it also references aesthetic of baseball.

Fashion photographer Amit captured the lookbook featuring models Khadim Sock, Sakua Kambong, and Vincent LaCrocq. Styling is work of Ellie Grace Cumming and Ludivine Poiblanc.

BOSS
©BOSS, Photography by Amit
BOSS
©BOSS, Photography by Amit
BOSS
©BOSS, Photography by Amit
BOSS
©BOSS, Photography by Amit
BOSS
©BOSS, Photography by Amit

