LOOKBOOK: BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection that offers fresh and modern perspective on brand’s heritage. The collection was inspired by cool sporty style and relaxed attitude of Los Angeles. It mixes heritage and innovation, and it also references aesthetic of baseball.

Fashion photographer Amit captured the lookbook featuring models Khadim Sock, Sakua Kambong, and Vincent LaCrocq. Styling is work of Ellie Grace Cumming and Ludivine Poiblanc.

