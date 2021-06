Singer, rapper and actor Fan Chengcheng (also known as Adam Fan) takes the cover story of T Magazine China‘s June 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yu Cong. In charge of styling was Lucia Liu, with production from Fanny Lu. Beauty is work of hair stylist Zhang Fan Bon, and makeup artist Xue Bingbing.

Photography © Yu Cong for T China: The New York Times Style Magazine, discover more at @tmagazinechina