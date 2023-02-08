Discover BOTTEGA VENETA Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion label BOTTEGA VENETA presented its Spring Summer 2023 campaign that celebrates craft in motion. In charge of photography were Derek Henderson, Paul Graham, Malick Bodian, Sander Muylaert, Louise and Maria Thornfeldt, and Gün Solène Şahmaran, with styling from Alastair McKimm, and casting direction by Anita Bitton. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Hiromi Ueda. Among the stars of the campaign are models Dara Gueye, Leo Comanescu, Sanggun Lee, and Silas de Maat. The campaign is a visual portrayal of a journey in which craft in motion and quiet power take place.

“Introduced in Matthieu Blazy’s Summer 23 collection, Andiamo is a new expression of the signature intrecciato technique, realised by the expert craftsmanship of Bottega Veneta’s atelier in Italy. Aptly named after the sensation of movement, the bag is as elegant as it is functional. Andiamo, meaning “Let’s go” in Italian, embodies the spirit of the bag, a tribute to ‘going places’. Andiamo’s soft tapered volume speaks to pragmatism and timelessness, designed by Creative Director Matthieu Blazy with his founding principle for Bottega Veneta: ‘craft in motion’.” – from Bottega Veneta