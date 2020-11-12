Singing In The Rain: BURBERRY Holiday 2020 Collection

Fashion house BURBERRY presented their Holiday 2020 campaign that brings together figures from fashion, dance and sports to celebrate diversty and community. Film Makers MEGAFORCE directed the video campaign, with choreography from (LA)HORDE, cinematography by Katelin Arizmendi, and production from Riff Raff Films.

Stars of the campaign are Zhané Samuels, Chantel Foo, Kevin Bago, Robinson Cassarino, Zak Srakaew, Dohyun Kim, Reece Nelson, Marcus Rashford, Cynthia Arrebola and Tara Halliwell. In charge of photography was Rafael Pavarotti, with styling from Ibrahim Kamara, and beauty by hair stylist Virginie Moreira and makeup artist Thom Walker.

Discover more on designscene.net.