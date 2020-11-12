in Advertising Campaigns, Burberry, Menswear

Singing In The Rain: BURBERRY Holiday 2020 Collection

Discover BURBERRY Festive 2020 campaign directed by Megaforce with choreography from (LA)HORDE

BURBERRY
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti

Fashion house BURBERRY presented their Holiday 2020 campaign that brings together figures from fashion, dance and sports to celebrate diversty and community. Film Makers MEGAFORCE directed the video campaign, with choreography from (LA)HORDE, cinematography by Katelin Arizmendi, and production from Riff Raff Films.

Stars of the campaign are Zhané Samuels, Chantel Foo, Kevin Bago, Robinson Cassarino, Zak Srakaew, Dohyun Kim, Reece Nelson, Marcus Rashford, Cynthia Arrebola and Tara Halliwell. In charge of photography was Rafael Pavarotti, with styling from Ibrahim Kamara, and beauty by hair stylist Virginie Moreira and makeup artist Thom Walker.

BURBERRY
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti
BURBERRY
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti
BURBERRY
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti
Riccardo Tisci
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti
Riccardo Tisci
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti
Riccardo Tisci
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti
Riccardo Tisci
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti
Riccardo Tisci
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti
Riccardo Tisci
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti
Riccardo Tisci
©BURBERRY, Photography by Rafael Pavarotti

Discover more on designscene.net.

ad campaignsholidaysMenswearvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pack These 5 Items for Your Getaway to the World’s Best Places
Oleg Borisuk

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Noah by Oleg Borisuk