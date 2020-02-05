in Advertising Campaigns, Burberry, Inez & Vinoodh, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Benji Arvay, Nozomu Ito & Reece Pose in Burberry Spring Summer 2020 Looks

Inez and Vinoodh captured Burberry’s SS20 campaign starring Benji Arvay, Nozomu Ito and Reece

Burberry
©Burberry, Photography by Inez and Vinoodh

Discover Burberry‘s Spring Summer 2020 menswear campaign featuring models Benji Arvay, Nozomu Ito, and Reece lensed by fashion photographers Inez and Vinoodh. In charge of styling was Carlos Nazario.

For men, the English-fit suit – a tailored silhouette created by Riccardo Tisci – is reimagined for the season with crystal pinstripes and in soft tonal shades. Our outerwear icons – the trench and the car coat – are articulated in new textures, from knitted panels to technical wool. A continuation of a new off-duty aesthetic, sports shorts are given a tailored twist, parka coats, hoodies and rugby-style shirts are refreshed with zip detailing and rib-knit panels. Classic T-shirts are transformed with cut-out details and crystal mesh

Burberry
©Burberry, Photography by Inez and Vinoodh

See Burberry’s Spring Summer 2020 womenswear campaign on DESIGNSCENE.NET

What do you think?

