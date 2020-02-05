Y/PROJECT Collaborates With Canada Goose on FW20 Capsule Collection

Y/PROJECT has collaborated with winter clothing manufacturer Canada Goose on a Fall Winter 2020 capsule collection, unveiled during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January. The collaboration features 6 unisex pieces, including asymmetric parkas, sweaters and reversible beanies.
Reimagining Canada Goose’s most iconic styles, this collaboration mixes playful proportions with functional outerwear to deliver the pinnacle of performance luxury. Each piece is like an “impossible object” with an infinity feel – classic structures are distorted to create new silhouettes.
The collaboration will be available worldwide in a selection of leading retailers from November 2020.