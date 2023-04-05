Mark Tuan, Berant Zhu, Gemini + More for CALVIN KLEIN

Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Jeans and Underwear campaign featuring singer and songwriter Mark Tuan, musician Gemini, actor Berant Zhu, football player Jeon Jin-woo, and model Keisuke Asano lensed by photographer Mok Jungwook. In charge of styling was Mingyu Lee, with set design from Hoseung Shin, and production by Daye Noh and Youngmin Song. Beauty is work of hair stylist Hyunggyu Ahn, and makeup artist Eunyeong Baek. Creative and casting direction by BOH Project, art and styling direction by Y Hui.