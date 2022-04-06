Discover CALVIN KLEIN X PALACE Capsule Collection

London-based skateboarding brand PALACE and American fashion house CALVIN KLEIN collaborated on CK1 Palace capsule collection. The collection explores Calvin Klein‘s classic pieces such as jeans, sweatshirts, underwear, t-shirts, and even CK1 fragrance with Palace‘s urban touch. Fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan captured the campaign featuring Dame Joan Collins, Willem Dafoe, Pet Shop Boys, Unknown T, Lucien Clarke, Kyle Wilson, Charlie Birch, Jah Brown, Torey Goodall, Adwoa Aboah, Lourdes Leon, Precious Lee, Savannah Keenan, Elise, and Saskia Jesson. Styling is work of Max Pearmain. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Anthony Turner, makeup artists Diane Kendal, and Lynsey Alexander, and manicurists Lorraine Griffin, and Megumi Yamamoto.