MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Beautiful Boy by Christina Hasenauer

The handsome Daniel at Izaio Management stars in Beautiful Boy exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Christina Hasenauer for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Joanna Bacas. For the session Daniel is wearing selected pieces from ACBY, Boga, and Angela Brito.

Discover more of the story below:

Photographer: Christina Hasenauer – christinahasenauer.de

Beauty Artist: Joanna Bacas – joannabacas.com

Model: Daniel at Izaio – izaio.de