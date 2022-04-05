in Editorial, Exclusive, Izaio Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Beautiful Boy by Christina Hasenauer

Photographer Christina Hasenauer and model Daniel team up for our latest exclusive story

Earring: Boga
Shirt: Angela Brito – Tropicalia Agency

The handsome Daniel at Izaio Management stars in Beautiful Boy exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Christina Hasenauer for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Joanna Bacas. For the session Daniel is wearing selected pieces from ACBY, Boga, and Angela Brito.

Sweater: ACBY
Earring: Boga
Jacket: ACBY
Shirt: ACBY
Earring: Boga
Shirt: Angela Brito – Tropicalia Agency
Necklace: Boga
Jacket: ACBY
Blouse: Angela Brito – Tropicalia Agency
Sweater: ACBY
Necklace: Boga
Jacket: ACBY
Shirt: ACBY

Photographer: Christina Hasenauer – christinahasenauer.de
Beauty Artist: Joanna Bacas – joannabacas.com
Model: Daniel at Izaio – izaio.de

