in Fall Winter 2020.21, Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection, Lookbooks, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week

LOOKBOOK: Chorustyle Fall Winter 2020.21 Men’s Collection

For AW20 collection, Chorustyle explores casual elegance and activewear with metropolitan touch

Chorustyle
©Chorustyle

Italian brand Chorustyle presented their Fall Winter 2020.21 Men’s Collection, that explores casual everyday style with an urban approach and sporty attitude, at the FW20 Milan Fashion Week.

Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle
Chorustyle
©Chorustyle

Courtesy of © Chorustyle / Guitar

FW20LookbooksMenswearMFW

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Du Wei

Discover Jamie Wei Huang Fall Winter 2020 Collection
Swann Guerrault

Swann Guerrault Models ZARA Spring Summer 2020 Active Utility Looks