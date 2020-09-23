LOOKBOOK: COACH Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Fashion brand Coach presented their Spring Summer 2021 Forever collection, that celebrates family and community, with the latest film and lookbook captured by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. Stars of the session are Cole Sprouse, Rickey Thompson, Bob the Drag Queen, Jeremy Lin, and Jon Batiste.

Styling is work of Olivier Rizzo, with hair styling from Guido Palau, and makeup by beauty artist Pat McGrath. Casting direction by Ashley Brokaw.

