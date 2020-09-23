in Entertainment, Juergen Teller, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021, Videos

LOOKBOOK: COACH Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Coach’s Forever collection features new, vintage and archival styles

COACH
©COACH, Photography by Juergen Teller

Fashion brand Coach presented their Spring Summer 2021 Forever collection, that celebrates family and community, with the latest film and lookbook captured by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. Stars of the session are Cole Sprouse, Rickey Thompson, Bob the Drag Queen, Jeremy Lin, and Jon Batiste.

Styling is work of Olivier Rizzo, with hair styling from Guido Palau, and makeup by beauty artist Pat McGrath. Casting direction by Ashley Brokaw.

COACH
©COACH, Photography by Juergen Teller
COACH
©COACH, Photography by Juergen Teller
COACH
©COACH, Photography by Juergen Teller
COACH
©COACH, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©COACH, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©COACH, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©COACH, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©COACH, Photography by Juergen Teller

