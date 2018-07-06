Daan Duez is the Face of McQ Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Discover McQ‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring the handsome Daan Duez at Rebel Management captured by fashion photographer Chris Rhodes. In charge of styling was Jodie Barnes, with makeup from beauty artist Mathias van Hooff, and hair styling by Naoki Komiya.

“The McQ Autumn/Winter 2018 campaign captures a generation trying to escape the bounds of expectation. Seeking out the flocked walls of British suburbia, rather than the confines of contemporary life. Desperate to discover an obscure subculture that hasn’t already been adopted into the mainstream, but instead returning to the simple pleasures of the past.“





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.