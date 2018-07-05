Keeping up with our favourite models and celebs on Instagram last week, enjoying the first week of July are Jonathan Bellini, Rafael Miller, fashion designer Jacquemus with Emily Ratajkovski, Freddie Pearson, Oliver Sonne, Jon Kortajarena, River Viiperi, Mike Gioia, Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande, Edison Fan, Keith Powers, Manu Rios, Mario Adrion, beachboy Jay Alvarez and more.

Discover the leisure and action off duty moments from last week’s best instagrams:

“heatwave -> beach” @rafaelmiller

“VOGUE NIGHT WITH JEANNE AND EMILY” @jacquemus

“With my babe @ichbinhildegard 💕

Thank you so much guys for these beautiful days @dsquared2 @federicaviero” @simonezin

“Take me back Mykonos 🇬🇷” @augusta_alexander



“Don’t Worry, Be Happy ☺ #DreamButDoNotSleep” @freddie_pearson

“Kæmpe fan af det her sted 🙋🏽‍♂️” @oliiversonne

“Becoming “El Guiri”. A film by @marinaseresesky #LoNuncaVisto #Madrid #UnCalorQueLoFlipas” @kortajarenajon

“the boy that chased the sunset until it chased him🌞🐉” @guyduplantier

“Like father, like son. 🖤” @riverviiperi

“02/07/18 💛@reebokclassicpolska #DMXdaytona” @lawry98

“6.21.18” @keithpowers



“First time #surfing the the other day!! Had a great time, but def could use some lessons” @mike.gioia

“(We could juuuuss!!)” @troyesivan





“Always find my inner peace in gym, well…ish.” @edisonfanye

“no angel” @manurios



“😄👌🏼Who said a Bike can only be used for riding it?! 😜 How do YOU get around your city?! 🤔” @marioadrion

“Happy 4th of July” @devintruss

“Time to watch some movies and enjoy the flight to #Brazil ✈🇧🇷 Wishing you guys a great night of sleep and a beautiful day tomorrow ❤❤🤞🏻” @jouubellini

“On my way to kissss the sky 🔥♥💃🏽” @jayalvarrez