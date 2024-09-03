Discover the T.G.B.J. Collection From Denim Tears

Denim Tears proudly introduces its latest collection, T.G.B.J. (The Great Black Jockeys), paying homage to the African American trailblazers in equestrian sports. This collection honors the rich yet often overlooked history of Black jockeys who once held a dominant presence in the Kentucky Derby, highlighting their significant contributions and the subsequent fading of their legacy. By spotlighting these stories, Denim Tears aims to honor the pivotal role of African Americans in the early days of this iconic American sport, bringing to light narratives that have long deserved recognition.

The Kentucky Derby’s first race in 1875 featured many Black jockeys, who went on to win more than half of the derbies in the first three decades. Despite their early achievements and their role in popularizing horse racing, these athletes were gradually pushed out of the sport due to rising racial tensions. The T.G.B.J. collection seeks to honor the memory of these forgotten jockeys, whose talents and successes set the stage for the Kentucky Derby as we know it today.

This collection not only commemorates these historical figures but also shines a light on contemporary spaces that continue to uphold the legacy of African American horse riding. The campaign features locations such as the Aqueduct Racetrack in Jamaica, Queens, and the City Island Stables / Bronx Equestrian Center, both of which continue to foster the connection between African Americans and equestrian culture.

The 25-piece collection is characterized by its bold and vibrant designs, reflecting the lively spirit of the Kentucky Derby. Among its standout items is a button-down shirt featuring abstract prints inspired by the racing silks of the first 11 Black jockeys who competed in the Derby. These pieces honor athletes like Oliver Lewis, Isaac Murphy, and Jimmy Winkfield.

With prices ranging from $60 to $395, the T.G.B.J. collection strikes a balance between accessibility and exclusivity, allowing a wide audience to celebrate and engage with this meaningful narrative. The collection launched on Friday, August 30th, and is available both online at denimtears.com and in-store at Africa Diaspora Goods, located at 176 Spring St. Take a closer look at Denim Tears T.G.B.J. Collection in the Gallery below: