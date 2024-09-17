Steve Aoki Unveils Bold DIM MAK x ONE PIECE Collaboration

Steve Aoki made a powerful statement at New York Fashion Week for Spring Summer 2025 season with his latest collaboration: DIM MAK x ONE PIECE. On September 9th, 2024, Artechhouse became a fusion point for fashion and anime, where Aoki’s Dim Mak brand joined forces with Toei Animation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved anime series One Piece. This was no ordinary runway show – it offered an immersive experience that brought the world of One Piece to life, combining cutting-edge menswear with the iconic storytelling of the anime.

The DIM MAK x ONE PIECE collection draws its primary inspiration from the Egghead arc, highlighting the dynamic personalities of characters like Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew. The collection showcases bold silhouettes and inventive materials, pushing the boundaries of anime-inspired fashion beyond simple homage.

Key pieces in the collection include bomber jackets themed after prominent characters such as Zoro, Lilith, and GEAR5, which were reimagined to feature striking details that captured their adventurous spirit. Another highlight was the athletic mesh jerseys inspired by the visual motifs of Bonney, Trafalgar Law, Franky, and York. A standout of the collection was the finale piece – embroidered jacket themed around GEAR5, a design that served as both a visual and narrative conclusion to the runway presentation.

The collection also introduced a range of anime-themed accessories that tied into the overall aesthetic. Embroidered six-panel caps, satin trucker hats, and faux fur-lined quilted satin trapper hats all reflected One Piece’s adventurous energy while adding a functional edge to the collection. A key footwear offering – the molded silicone boots, directly inspired by the anime’s Egghead arc – highlighted Dim Mak’s forward-thinking approach, blending anime motifs with practical, contemporary design.

Steve Aoki, a longtime fan of One Piece, expressed how meaningful this collaboration was for him, noting how it reflected the core values of the anime series. He described his deep admiration for Luffy’s fearless nature and ability to turn obstacles into opportunities. These themes were echoed throughout the collection, not just in the designs but in the overall spirit of the show. Aoki successfully captured the ethos of One Piece while blending it with Dim Mak’s signature street style, creating a collection that both anime fans and fashion enthusiasts could appreciate.

The runway presentation also featured a diverse cast of models, including notable athletes such as American track star Noah Lyles and Jamaican track and field athlete Junelle Bromfield. Their presence on the runway added an extra layer of dynamism to the collection, embodying the physicality and movement that is central to the One Piece narrative.

