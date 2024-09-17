Discover Montblanc x Zinédine Zidane Capsule Collection

Montblanc has teamed up with football legend Zinédine Zidane to launch a five-piece capsule collection designed with modern travelers in mind. This collaboration, Montblanc x Zinédine Zidane, blends the brand’s renowned craftsmanship with Zidane’s personal style and needs as a frequent traveler. Crafted from premium leather and ultra-light materials, the collection offers a combination of elegance and functionality in black and pewter green tones.

Zidane’s hands-on involvement in the process sets this collection apart. He worked closely with Montblanc’s artistic director Marco Tomasetta from the early stages of design through production, ensuring the final products reflected his vision. “Collaborating on this collection with Montblanc and with such a creative and visionary spirit like Marco was an incredible personal experience for me, full of joy and enthusiasm,” Zidane shared. “I was involved in all the fascinating stages, from model creation to product testing, which allowed me to truly understand Montblanc’s craftsmanship.“

A signature feature of the collection is the pentagon-shaped leather tag, referencing the stitching pattern of a soccer ball – a subtle tribute to Zidane’s illustrious football career. This thoughtful touch ties together the worlds of sports and luxury travel.

Key pieces in the collection include the travel bag made with Montblanc’s Extreme 3.0 leather pattern, featuring the M LOCK 4810 closure system for secure, easy use. The #MY4810 carry-on suitcase, available in matching black and pewter, comes with a coordinating leather passport holder. Completing the collection are a lightweight sling bag and toiletry bag, ensuring that all travel essentials are both stylish and functional.

Marco Tomasetta, Montblanc’s artistic director, praised Zidane’s active role in the process: “Zinédine had a very clear vision of what he wanted for this collection and was personally involved at every stage. We spent long hours together reviewing models and fitting designs to ensure they suited his lifestyle. His attention to detail made him a very demanding yet rewarding partner.“

The Montblanc x Zinédine Zidane capsule collection, available now in Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online, offers travelers a thoughtful blend of style, comfort, and functionality. As Zidane himself noted, “The result is a collection true to my travel style, and I’m sure it will resonate with others who travel frequently.“