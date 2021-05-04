Designer Kim Jones presented Dior Men‘s Spring Summer 2021 Beachwear Capsule Collection, inspired by his dialogue with artist Kenny Scharf, that brings joyful energy. The collection mixes the vintage inspirations with sportswear.

Fashion photographer Eddie Wrey captured the campaign starring the handsome Jecardi Sykes. In charge of art direction was Susie Kim, with creative direction from Margot Populaire. Styling is work of Jessica Diehl, with beauty from hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Miquel Mu.