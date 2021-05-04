Bad Bunny Stars in W Magazine Volume Three 2021 The Music Issue

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny takes the cover story of W Magazine‘s Volume Three 2021: The Music issue lensed by fashion photographer Martine Syms. In charge of styling was Storm Pablo, with set design from Spencer Vrooman, and grooming by beauty artist Carola Gonzalez at Forward Artists.

For the session Bad Bunny is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Louis Vuitton, Vitaly, Dunn, Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane, Bottega Veneta, Vince, Burberry, Joolz by Martha Calvo, The Row, Charvet, Adidas, Balenciaga, Hermès, Marvin Douglas, Prada, and Gentle Monster x Marine Serre.

I have, like, a mechanical process that I call mecánico, and it’s the one that I like the least, and then there is the real process, the one with the muse, with the creativity, that comes on suddenly, when you weren’t expecting it. Your subconscious is talking to you about what you are feeling without you knowing, and it comes out, a lot of times, when I’m alone at night. I write sad songs at night. Happy songs I write during the day, after working out, after a fun day. And so I can adapt a lot when it’s time to write, but that’s the process I like the most—the one where, when I feel it, it comes out naturally in the moment, without even knowing where the lyrics are coming from. But they come. – Bad Bunny

Photography by © Martine Syms for W Magazine – discover more at wmagazine.com