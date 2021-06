Fashion brand SHIATZY CHEN unveiled their Pre-Fall 2021 Menswear Collection, inspired by the perseverance and hope that represents plum blossom, and it explores an elegant scholar style. The collection features mainly the calm black and grey colors, but it also includes few pieces in bright colors. With the Pre-Fall 2021 Collection Shiatzy also explores dualities between western and oriental, and modern and classic style.

