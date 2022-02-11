5 Secrets For Getting Better Beauty Sleep

Models dream of waking up looking good every day, though with all those late nights it’s not always easy. Getting enough sleep is not only essential for your health, it packs heaps of beauty benefits for your skin too. If you find you are waking up with dark circles and a dull complexion, it’s time to make a few changes to your bedtime routine. Taking time to rest will brighten your mood, skin and mornings. Not sure where to start? Here are five secrets for getting better beauty sleep!

Make bedtime cosy

Looking forward to bed starts with making sure you have all the cosy essentials. It should feel like a little retreat from the world to rest and regenerate for the next day. Having the right duvet can play a big part in encouraging more early nights. If you struggle with overheating, buying a bamboo duvet will help cool things down. The soft, gentle fabric responds to your body temperature promoting the production of melatonin to keep you nice and sleepy. A few bedtime investments could do your beauty sleep wonders, giving your skin a chance to repair and rejuvenate for those upcoming shoots. Think pillows over face-creams to wake up a natural glow.

Put down your phone

Instagram, emails, zoom calls. Electronic devices seem to dominate much of how we communicate and connect with the world. Giving yourself a break for a couple of hours before bed will help you get a good night’s rest. Blue light interferes with melatonin production, the hormone responsible for making us sleepy. Try and resist the urge to scroll Instagram and read a book or do some writing instead. Time away from your screen will give your mind a chance to go from a state of alert to relaxing and unwinding. This will help stop any racing thoughts keeping you from drifting off till the early hours. Getting a night of good sleep will mean less cranky mornings and reduce those dark circles.

Avoid Coffee after lunch

Why nothing should come between you and your morning coffee, easing off caffeine after lunch will help you sleep better. Coffee is a stimulant that interferes with melatonin production and your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Try switching your afternoon latte for herbal teas so the caffeine has enough time to leave your system and let your body and mind wind down. It can take several hours for the effects of coffee to stop, meaning those lunchtime shots could be responsible for keeping you up at night. Tea and fresh juices will keep you hydrated without getting in the way of your sleep. This will help you drift off earlier, meaning more quality rest and ta-da better skin.

Swap champagne for a spritzer

Without ruining the party, alcohol before bed will not do any favours for your beauty sleep. More than six units in an evening can mean you spend more time in deep sleep and less in the rapid eye movement stage which is essential in giving your body the time to restore its needs. One too many drinks can also mean more trips to the bathroom! Alcohol is a diuretic and all that extra loss of fluid can lead to dehydrated unhappy skin and cranky mornings. Try and have as many alcohol free nights as possible throughout the week, and if you do have parties to attend switch a few of those champagne flutes for lemon and lime spritzers to keep your skin sparkling.

Unwind with easy breathing

Holding your breath and clenching your jaw can be a sign of stress which is quite common in models’ non-stop lifestyles. Slow, deep breathing can have benefits more than your sleep. It can calm your mind, reduce anxiety and allow you to just be in the moment. A simple breathing technique at the end of the day can help prepare you for a better night’s rest. Try the 4:7:8 technique. Breathe in for four seconds, hold for seven, then breathe out for right. Repeat this a few times before bed, perhaps light a sweet-scented candle and close your eyes. Let yourself let go of the stresses of the day and unwind properly.

Taking time to look after yourself will lead to better sleep and have you waking up catwalk ready. Now you know the secrets, it’s time to give them a try. Why not start with cancelling tonight’s plans, popping on your PJ’s and enjoying an early night.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alberto Perazzolo by Alessandra Huynh – See the full story here