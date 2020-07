First look at DSQUARED2‘s Fall Winter 2020 campaign captured by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Among the stars of the campaign are Braien Vaiksaar, Claas Nemitz, Louis Goeckenjan, Joaquin Ibarra, Edie Campbell, Lexi Boling, and Grace Hartzel. Casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro.