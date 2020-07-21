PRADA Will Auction Looks from the Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Discover Prada‘s Fall Winter 2020 Tools Of Memory campaign that features backstage photography and precious artifacts, captured like an auction catalogue by Daniel Arnold, Gigi Hadid, Phil Meech, and Kevin Tachman. In charge of creative and video direction was Ferdinando Verderi, with styling from Olivier Rizzo. For the FW20 campaign Prada teams up with Sotheby’s for an online auction, that will taking place in October, benefiting UNESCO. Auction items include fashion looks, show invitations, and pieces from the runway décor.

The campaign stars models Mensah Benjamin, Berend Blom, Sara Blomqvist, Lexi Boling, Maximilian Bungarten, Thibaud Charon, Meghan Collison, Shin Dongyeon, Bangali Drammeh, Daan Duez, Freja Beha Erichsen, Maty Fall, Roman Fironov, Kaia Gerber, Jonas Glöer, Gigi Hadid, Theresa Hayes, Kat Hessen, Nera Jezidzic, Marvin Kivisalu, Jacob Lepp, Shuping Li, Fia Ljungstrom, Benoni Loos, Viktoria Lulko, Elhadji Mar, Sculy Mejia, Licett Morillo, Hannah Motler, Paavo Pakkanen, Laura Reyes, Max Townsend, August Traumanis, Rianne Van Rompaey, Anok Yai, Shaoqi Zeng.