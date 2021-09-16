DSQUARED2 Celebrates Love with Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Designers Dean & Dan Caten unveiled DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2021 campaign captured by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan at Art Partner. Stars of the campaign are AJ, Finley Williams, Keone Pillay, Oliver Rice, Oisin Murphy, Sam Majka, Lila Moss, Stella Jones, Iris Law, and Georgia Palmer. In charge of styling was Vanessa Reid at Streeters, with creative direction from Giovanni Bianco at GB65, set design by Patience Harding at The Magnet Agency, casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro at Exposure NY, and moving direction by Pat Boguslawski at Streeters. Beauty is work of hair stylist Anthony Turner at Streeters, makeup artist Lynsey Alexander at Streeters, and manicurist Lorraine Griffin.

“We were always waiting for something to happen… We were always together; thinking that time was stretched out in front of us, just waiting for something to happen. We were waiting for our lives to really begin, but the thing is, they already had – I had met you. I remember what it was like to do all those stupid things, to pass time together. But it was never just meantime; I remember it more vividly than anything today.” – from Dsquared2