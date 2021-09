Discover ZARA Origins Fall Winter 2021 campaign featuring models Ottawa Kwami, Moustapha Sy, Babacar N’doye, Yura Nakano, Kwaku Kufuor, Takfarines Bengana, Roger, Christopher, Sacha Quenby, and Mika Schneider lensed by fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell. The collection explores the evolution of fashion and brings contemporary looks. It merges modern spirit with the finest materials, and excellent craftsmanship.