MFW: ELEVENTY Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover ELEVENTY Spring Summer 2022 Another Way To Feel Menswear Collection, that brings modern, comfortable yet elegant looks, presented on Saturday, June 19th, as part of the digital Milan Fashion Week. The collection fuses desire for freedom with the pleasure of dressing up.

We are optimistic, confident and positive and, after long seasons of sports/homewear and activewear, we are reopening the stage to pure rediscovered elegance. The pleasure of a new freedom and the desire for self-care brings the blazer back to the centre of our wardrobe. – Marco Baldassari founder and creative director for men at Eleventy

“Freshness+Lightness+Modernity are the key concepts of the next collection for special and unique garments such as those in the new seersucker fabrics, embossed and elegant, with a wavy look, suitable for summer; or the slightly stretch garments that satisfy the need for freedom, comfort and relaxation. Advanced techniques, such as thermo-welding, eliminate seams, guaranteeing unique garment performance.” – from Eleventy