MFW: A-COLD-WALL* Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Samule Ross presented A-COLD-WALL* Spring Summer 2022 Collection during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week via video and digital lookbook. Always dedicated to functionality and detail, the collection features deep colours, amplified shapes, harsh asymmetry and unforgiving proportions.

Several of the looks through the collection, feel closer to studies/experiments – a veil for the body, enveloping of the face, at times the entire body through reductive forms linked to body mapping, soft post-modern ergonomics and concealment.

– said Samuel Ross via Instagram.

Directed by Will Dohrn, the video is starring Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Sheik Sheriff, Nino Pereira, Momo Ndiaye, Ritter Shi, Jefferson Obuseri, Otto Nahmmacher, Hamady Hiralles, Arun Gupta, Abullahi Amure, Gabriel Baldegger, Takuya Ebihara and Samuel Ross. Art Direction by Samuel Ross, with styling from Robbie Spencer.