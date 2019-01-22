Aleksandar Rusic, Andre Bona & Ton Heukels for Emporio Armani SS19

Pin 0 Shares

Discover Emporio Armani‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear advertisement featuring top models Aleksandar Rusic, Andre Bona and Ton Heukels lensed by fashion photographer Enrique Badulescu.

“The signature style of the images are the colour intensity and the physicality of the poses, enhanced by bold frames and the subtle geometry of the composition. Architectures, poses and clothes mix in combinations of chromatic complementarity, emphasised by soft light and a pictorial quality.“





