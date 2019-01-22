David Van Brusselt, Luca Lemaire & Maoro Bultheel for Raf Simons SS19

Pin 0 Shares

Models David Van Brusselt, Luca Lemaire, and Maoro Bultheel stars in Raf Simons‘ Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre. Styling is work of Olivier Rizzo, with casting direction from Ashley Brokaw. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander.





