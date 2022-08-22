in ELITE Models, Erik van Gils, Fall Winter 2022.23, Lookbooks, Marilyn Agency, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Modelwerk, Nest Models, NEXT Models, Uno Models, Wilhelmina Models

Erik Van Gils Models MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2022 Looks

Discover Massimo Dutti’s FW22 story featuring top model Erik Van Gils

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI unveiled their Fall Winter 2022.23 menswear collection with the story titled Journey To The City starring top model Erik Van Gils. The collection explores classics, and brings versatile pieces. The session highlights pieces such as wool and cashmere polo sweater, cable-knit sweater, nappa leather track sole shoes, navy blue wool blazer with diagonal fabric, striped mock neck sweater with zip, 100% cashmere crew neck sweater, quilted nappa leather jacket with pockets, polo sweater with wide placket, cardigan in contrast quilted fabric, and navy blue down trench jacket.

FW22LookbooksMenswearTop Models

