Erik Van Gils Models MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2022 Looks

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI unveiled their Fall Winter 2022.23 menswear collection with the story titled Journey To The City starring top model Erik Van Gils. The collection explores classics, and brings versatile pieces. The session highlights pieces such as wool and cashmere polo sweater, cable-knit sweater, nappa leather track sole shoes, navy blue wool blazer with diagonal fabric, striped mock neck sweater with zip, 100% cashmere crew neck sweater, quilted nappa leather jacket with pockets, polo sweater with wide placket, cardigan in contrast quilted fabric, and navy blue down trench jacket.