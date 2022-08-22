Jamie Campbell Bower Covers Wonderland Autumn 2022 Issue

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower takes the cover of Wonderland Magazine‘s Autumn 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bartek Szmigulski. In charge of styling was Christian Stroble, with grooming from Rob Scheppy at The Only Agency. Cover design by Livia Vourlakidou and Aparna Aji. For the covers Jamie is wearing jacket and hood by Vex Latex, a mask by House of Malakai, and rings by Martyre and Tiffany & Co. (first cover), and a shirt by Alexander McQueen, a mask by Cecilio Leather Designs, and gloves by Paume (second cover).

Art offers a sense of constant evolution, so I never want to get to the place where I’m comfortable. I always want to be pushing myself and pushing my boundaries. For Vecna, I pushed myself further than anything I’ve ever done before – Jamie Campbell Bower

Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine, read more at wonderlandmagazine.com