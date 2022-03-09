Jude Law and Raff Law Model Brioni Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover BRIONI Spring Summer 2022 campaign featuring the brand’s ambassadors Jude Law and Raff Law lensed by fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of styling was Mattias Karlsson, with beauty from hair stylist Alain Pichon, makeup artist Lynsey Alexander, and manicurist Lorraine Griffin.

There is an interesting synergy between clothing and acting. Working with Brioni on this campaign, we had the chance to explore both artistic forms. It was a unique experience to also work with both my son and one of my favourite photographers. – Jude Law

It was a beautiful thing to witness Jude and Raff take the stage. Their joy, elegance, and shared passion for their craft is something we relate to at Brioni, as our love of creating, and our commitment to being masterful at what we do, is something we see reflected in them. They naturally embody the values of the House. – Norbert Stumpfl, Brioni Design Director

“Brioni has a longstanding affinity with the world of acting. Much like tailoring, acting is an art form that requires dedication, precision, practice, and where interaction takes the performance to the next level. By capturing intimate moments of playfulness and ‘camaraderie’, we witness their commitment to their art and how these two connected souls push each other forward, in a naturally generous way.” – from Brioni