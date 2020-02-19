in Advertising Campaigns, David Sims, Entertainment, Menswear, Saint Laurent, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Videos

Ezra Miller Stars in Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2020 Video

David Sims directed Saint Laurent’s SS20 video featuring actor Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller
©Saint Laurent, Photography by David Sims

Fashion house Saint Laurent enlists American actor Ezra Miller to star in their Spring Summer 2020 #YSL30 video captured by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of art direction was Anthony Vaccarello.


Ezra Miller
©Saint Laurent, Photography by David Sims
Ezra Miller
©Saint Laurent, Photography by David Sims

Courtesy of © Saint Laurent

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswearSS20videos

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

2020 Men's Jewelry Trends to Watch

2020 Men’s Jewelry Trends to Watch
John Richmond

Francesco Cuizza & Samuel Barrie Model John Richmond SS20 Collection