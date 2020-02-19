Francesco Cuizza & Samuel Barrie Model John Richmond SS20 Collection

Models Francesco Cuizza and Samuel Barrie star in John Richmond‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Phil Knott. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pamela Neal, and makeup artist Mia Yang.
