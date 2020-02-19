in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Francesco Cuizza & Samuel Barrie Model John Richmond SS20 Collection

Photographer Phil Knott captured John Richmond’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign

John Richmond
©John Richmond, Photography by Phil Knott

Models Francesco Cuizza and Samuel Barrie star in John Richmond‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Phil Knott. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pamela Neal, and makeup artist Mia Yang.

