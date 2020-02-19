2020 Men’s Jewelry Trends to Watch

So you are looking to take your style up a notch—and with spring right around the corner, now’s the perfect time to introduce new jewelry to your look. While men’s jewelry trends may not change as often as women’s, you want to ensure you are wearing the right pieces to keep from looking last season. Whether you are new to the game or already have a couple of staple items in your wardrobe, there is a trend for you. If you are just dipping your toes into the world of men’s jewelry, stick to the tried and true classics like bands and gold chains. If you are already an avid bling lover, branch out to unexpected materials like a leather cord holding a single pearl. Regardless of where you stand, we have gathered some of the hottest jewelry trends to try out this year.

Solitaire Pearl Necklaces on Leather

Mother of pearl jewelry is so classic that it transcends age and gender and looks good on everybody. For a modern spin on a classic, try trending men’s pearl jewelry– surprisingly, the trend is highly wearable. For a masculine twist on the classic pearl necklace your significant other may be wearing, try out a single pearl necklace on a leather strand. This type of piece is the perfect juxtaposition of feminine and masculine with a mixture of pearls and leather.

Stacked Rings

Rings for men don’t just need to include wedding bands. If you are looking for the perfect accessible men’s jewelry craze to try out this season, rings are a great place to start. A simple band makes a statement that is still wearable every day. For those looking for a bolder look, try stacking a couple of bands. Experiment with mixing different metals, widths and finishes for a look that is completely personalized.

Statement Chains

Another look that can be completely unisex when it comes to jewelry trends— chains. A gold chain elevates any guy’s style from casual to completely trendy. A Cuban link necklace will add an overall bold statement to your look. Gold chains are the ultimate it-girl fashion accessory and they can help change your style too! For a look that is casual yet fashionable, pair a plain white or black t-shirt with great jeans and a gold chain. The best part about chains— they are a wearable look that goes with anything.

A Single Earring

For those looking to pamper themselves with new jewelry, this is the perfect new trend to try out. Asymmetrical earrings are one of the top jewelry trends this year, and as it continues to rise amongst the women’s industry, it also becomes increasingly popular for men too. For a classic and minimal look, try out a small gold hoop in one of your earlobes. An 8 or 10mm hoop will look streamlined and hug the ear. Huggie hoops are your best bet for a fashionable yet subtle look. If you’re looking to try something a little bolder, try out a huggie with a dangly pendant. It can be a small solitaire diamond, a cross, or even your birthstone.

Cuff Bracelets

While you may have already invested in a favorite watch to adorn your wrists with, there are even more ways to rock the latest accessory. A slim cuff can make a statement for your wrist and looks great paired with your favorite watch. If you have gold accents in your wrist hardware, ensure your bangle complements your watch by keeping the metals the same. This is a great place to engrave something special as well. Your birthday, special coordinates, a special someone’s name— there are endless ways to personalize these. If you’re looking for a great present for your significant other, engrave a personal message on the inside for a romantic gift.

So there you have it— men’s jewelry styles to embrace in 2020. Whether you are going for simple stackable bands or trying out new necklace materials like leather and pearls, there is definitely a new jewelry trend for you to try out this year.