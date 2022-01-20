MFW: DAVID CATALAN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion designer DAVID CATALAN presented his Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection at the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the 60s and 70s tailoring of British school uniforms and explores the versatility, comfort, and the smartness of the attire. Catalan also pays tribute to his working class roots by creating wearable pieces with a sense of of humor and escapism.

“With this collection, you can see him deconstructing the preppy elements and reimagining these design details with his utilitarian sensibilities. Bringing denim to the picture, he brings a roughness to something handsome. His renditions of casual suitings, denim tracker jackets, overshirts and oversized denim trousers speak to the present. The sense of freshness comes from his experimentation of proportions with diagonal lines to his magnified placements of rhombus motifs that refer to rhombus knitted vests fashioned by schoolboys from that era.” – from David Catalan