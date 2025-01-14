David Koma FW25 Where Sports Meets Luxury

David Koma’s Fall Winter 2025 menswear collection pushes the boundaries of modern masculinity, offering a fresh perspective on what it means to be a Koma Man. This second foray into menswear continues to shape the evolving identity of the Koma Man, an identity defined by a subtle blend of sports culture, formal elegance, and urban streetwear. Koma’s deep connection to the menswear community infuses the collection with a harmonious sense of collaboration, making it a personal and introspective journey into the complexities of contemporary masculinity.

The Koma Man’s wardrobe this season is an exciting mix of rugged strength and polished sophistication. The collection combines the energy of sports culture, the sharpness of formalwear, and the relaxed charm of everyday London style.

Rugby, a sport that holds personal significance for Koma, takes center stage in this collection. Rugby-inspired designs emerge in unexpected ways, from chunky knit sweaters to deconstructed leather and thin cashmere t-shirts. Woven rugby badges, traditionally seen on jerseys, are reimagined in organza and houndstooth appliqués scattered across knitwear. Stadium scarves, typically associated with sports fandom, are reinterpreted as luxury eveningwear, crafted from chainmail and crystals, draped effortlessly over sharply tailored suits to elevate the sports aesthetic into something refined and sophisticated.

The daywear aspect of the collection introduces a nod to East London’s street style. Shrunken checkerboard-striped polos and V-neck sweaters exude a sense of youthful ease, while wide-cut tracksuits in a mix of grey melange and sleek black, featuring houndstooth paneling, offer a blend of casual comfort and sleek refinement.

Koma’s signature motifs, including the shark fin chain, are revisited and reworked in new forms throughout the collection. This season, the motif is featured as a print on silk twill shirting and as intricate bullion embroidery on outerwear, adding texture and depth. The collection also plays with the recurring garter detail, reinventing it as rivets on denim and crystal embellishments on tailored jackets. These signature details remain a core part of Koma’s design philosophy, offering a sense of continuity while pushing the boundaries of modern menswear.

David Koma’s Fall Winter 2025 menswear collection is a reflection of the Koma Man’s evolving identity. Through this collection, Koma captures the complexity of modern masculinity, where strength and vulnerability coexist, and casual ease is transformed into something more elevated.