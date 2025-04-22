Calvin Klein Features Andrea Risso in New Campaign

Calvin Klein redefines its minimalist aesthetic through the dynamic movement of dancer Andrea Risso. Each frame captures the brand’s signature simplicity, combining strength and grace in a powerful visual narrative. Giovanni Squatriti’s lens highlights clean lines, controlled intensity, and a focus on form, offering a fresh take on Calvin Klein’s timeless approach to fashion and identity.

The campaign strips away distractions. It relies on clarity, clean design, and emotional truth. Andrea moves through the frame like a whispered thought, calculated yet free. He wears Calvin Klein’s classic white briefs and denim, pieces that don’t overpower but instead frame the person within them. The simplicity of the clothes mirrors the clarity of the photography. There’s no need for embellishment when the subject carries such presence.

Light plays a crucial role in these images. Narrow beams of morning sunlight cut through shadows, tracing the outline of muscle, curve, and ink. Andrea’s tattoos, including butterflies and Grecian motifs, act like visual pauses, little moments that hint at storylines just beneath the surface. They give the eye something to follow without overwhelming the shot.

The campaign nods to the aesthetic language of Calvin Klein’s 1990s archives, yet it avoids imitation. Instead, it reshapes that influence into something more introspective. There’s tension in the quiet. Andrea doesn’t pose as much as he exists in each frame, caught mid-movement, mid-thought, or suspended between the two. He embodies a type of masculinity that doesn’t rely on armor or posture.

Squatriti understands how to let the subject lead without losing control of the image. His style feels intuitive but sharp. He doesn’t crowd the frame with excess or overwork the lighting. Instead, he trusts the composition to speak through contrast, gesture, and restraint. It’s a collaboration where both artist and subject meet with full intent.

This story offers more than just a visual campaign, it presents a different lens on identity and expression. Underwear becomes more than clothing. Denim turns into a frame for the person, not just an item to showcase.

The dancer’s body never feels displayed for show. Instead, it moves like language, fluid, articulate, and deeply intentional. In every shot, there’s a sense of awareness: of the body, the camera, the clothing.

By leaning into restraint rather than extravagance, this campaign creates a visual experience that feels intimate, not distant. Through this collaboration, Calvin Klein reclaims its signature style without repeating it. The visuals carry emotional depth without over-explaining. And in a space where many campaigns shout to be seen, this one resonates by staying quiet.