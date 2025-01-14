Courrèges FW25: Geometry Meets Motorcycles

For the FW25 pre-collection, Courrèges combines geometric shapes with the raw energy of motorcycles, creating a collection that fuses passion with precision. This season, Nicolas Di Felice reinterprets the Carré Magique from last year into a softer, circular vision with the Cercle Magique, a design that centers around fluid, rounded forms. The collection, marked by its circular motifs, reimagines the classic geometric wardrobe, making geometry feel both sensual and dynamic. Through these abstract designs, Di Felice brings to life a fresh take on the brand’s architectural legacy, one that expresses the tension between structure and freedom.

A key source of inspiration this season is Gianni Piacentino, the 70s conceptual artist whose work combined minimalist design with a passion for motorcycles. Di Felice channels Piacentino’s fearless attitude towards both art and the open road, incorporating biker culture into the collection’s designs. Embossed logo sleeves, snap-collar jerseys, and strapped slipper boots all nod to traditional biker gear, but with a modern, fashion-forward twist. These elements deconstruct the motorcycle aesthetic, bringing rebellious undertones into every piece, from black vinyl patchwork skirts to accessories that evoke car upholstery and fetishistic appeal.

Courrèges has long been dedicated to transforming everyday clothing into something more, and this season, the biker jacket becomes a piece of high fashion as much as it is a piece of workwear. It’s a nod to the practicality of subculture uniforms, but with the elegance and refinement that define Courrèges.

Among the collection’s highlights is the Holy Eclipse Bag, a striking new design that expands on the classic Holy bag’s shape, adding a baguette-like silhouette perfect for the night. The bag features a removable harness strap, ideal for holding over-layers or securing essentials in the chaos of an underground show. A black lace turtleneck with a hidden arm pocket also adds a subtle, clever detail, making sure essentials stay safe while maintaining an edgy, high-fashion look.

Texture plays a significant role in the collection, introducing layers that soften and contrast the geometric framework. Micro-stud details, nude-illusion tattoo mesh, and bonded écru lace add an unexpected femininity to the otherwise sharp silhouettes. The collection embraces this tension, with embossed snakeskin bralets offering a flirtatious contrast to the otherwise bold and structured pieces..

With the FW25 pre-collection, Courrèges strikes a balance between geometric abstraction and the untamed spirit of biker culture. This collection is a celebration of Courrèges’ signature codes reinterpreted for a new era, where everyday functionality is transformed into high fashion.