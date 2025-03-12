Beautiful People Unveils House Code FW25 at Paris Fashion Week

Beautiful People Fall Winter 2025 collection, House Code, reshapes menswear with a precise balance of structure and adaptability. Presented at Paris Fashion Week, the collection challenges traditional tailoring by introducing garments that shift between multiple forms, creating a fluid approach to wearability. By experimenting with advanced pattern techniques and functional layering, the collection breaks the rigid expectations of menswear, offering designs that transform through movement, proportion, and construction.

This season focuses on reimagining classic silhouettes through a modular design philosophy. Precision-cut coats, tailored jackets, and structured trousers take on new dimensions through techniques that allow them to be worn in multiple ways. The Double-End method disrupts conventional tailoring by making garments reversible, allowing coats and blazers to be flipped upside down for an entirely different drape and fit. Side-C / Double-Front takes layering to the next level, introducing overlapping front panels that create depth while maintaining a sharp, structured aesthetic. Side-C / New Connect introduces dynamic fastening systems that connect garments in unexpected ways, allowing outerwear to morph between styles depending on how they are adjusted.

Layering serves as the foundation of House Code, not just for aesthetic value but as a way to enhance function. The Flip technique alters a garment’s silhouette instantly, creating up to 24 styling options within a single piece. This method gives tailored jackets and structured coats the ability to shift in shape, offering a fresh take on classic menswear. Multilayering builds on this concept, allowing select pieces to be worn in six distinct ways, adapting from formal to casual with a simple transformation.

Menswear staples receive new interpretations with Double-Neck, a construction technique that eliminates the single neckline restriction, giving shirts and outerwear multiple styling possibilities. Meanwhile, Multiplicity expands a single garment into multiple configurations, ensuring that each piece serves more than one purpose. A structured blazer might function as a double-layered coat, or a classic trench might shift into a cropped jacket with subtle modifications. These adjustments allow for a wardrobe that works harder, eliminating the need for excess while maintaining refinement.

Beautiful People’s approach to fabrication extends beyond aesthetics, integrating technical advancements into the construction process. Unique Pattern-Making reinforces this philosophy, ensuring each garment maintains a clean, structured shape while offering unconventional styling potential. Instead of relying on unnecessary embellishment, the Over-Engineering approach layers practical functionality into the design itself, creating pieces that shift and evolve based on how they are worn. Every pocket, pleat, and panel serves a purpose, reinforcing the balance between practicality and modern tailoring.

Fabrication plays an equally crucial role in this season’s menswear. Authentic Fabrication brings vintage influences into the present, reviving heritage tailoring techniques and updating them with technical enhancements for improved structure and durability. Meanwhile, Original Fabric introduces proprietary textiles, developed specifically for this collection, ensuring that each piece aligns with Beautiful People’s engineering-focused approach. With fabrics designed from the thread up, the collection presents outerwear and suiting that retain structure while allowing movement and transformation.

The collection rejects traditional gender distinctions, favoring a structured yet fluid approach to tailoring. All Gender eliminates rigid categories, creating pieces that adapt to any form rather than conforming to specific expectations of menswear or womenswear. Instead of forcing silhouettes into predefined shapes, the garments adjust to the wearer, emphasizing personal expression over conventional rules.

Techniques like Excerption push this exploration further by deconstructing classic garments and reconstructing them with unexpected details. Tailored coats and structured blazers feature hidden closures, layered panels, and concealed elements that reveal new styling options upon closer inspection. Nothing to Hide embraces transparency in design, exposing structural components and functional elements that often go unnoticed in traditional tailoring.

Beautiful People’s Fall Winter 2025 collection offers a refined yet experimental approach to modern tailoring. By integrating innovative pattern-making with versatile construction, the collection redefines menswear as a dynamic and evolving concept. Each piece functions beyond its initial design, adapting through movement, form, and styling choices.