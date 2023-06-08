Discover FERRAGAMO Pre-Spring 2024 Collection

Luxury house FERRAGAMO presented its Pre-Spring 2024 collection that explores the archetypes of the Italian family across generations and infuses classic elements with contemporary clarity. The collection is designer Maximilian Davis‘ take on everyday elegance.It encompasses many eras, including the glamorous embellishments of the 1980s and the minimalism of the 1990s. Davis was inspired by the Ferragamo archive, for the season he integrated design elements such as a twisted rope motif from a 1956 shoe, handbag hardware inspired by an 80s Ferragamo lighter discovered in a Christmas catalog, and quilted silhouettes reminiscent of a 1999 collection.

I feel as though, in Italy, even the pieces people wear at home have a sense of luxury through the craftsmanship of their creation. Here, a luxurious way of dressing is considered through an everyday elegance that I find incredibly inspiring. I was thinking about the timeless, heirloom pieces that you would pass down to your children as well as the pieces that would never date. – Maximilian Davis

Different fabric selections are utilized to enhance both tailored and sportswear looks. Using Natté wool, nubuck suede, flocked denim, and double-faced cashmere, a combination of glamour and contemporary comfort is achieved. These fabrics have a distinct structure while remaining comfortable to wear. The collection features an assortment of alluring accessories and the footwear gives tradition and heritage a contemporary twist.