Hwang Minhyun Models MONCLER X FRGMT Collection

Fashion brand MONCLER presented the latest collaboration with FRGMT by Hiroshi Fujiwara with a campaign starring the brand ambassador South Korean singer, songwriter and actor Hwang Minhyun. In charge of photography was Tokyo-based fashion photographer and director Xavier Tera. The campaign titled Love is Human celebrates love and respect between the two brands. The campaign story is told through the eyes of LOVOT, an adorable and affectionate robot designed to provide unconditional love, which Fujiwara first introduced at Moncler’s The Art of Genius event in London.

The collection is designer Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s love letter to Moncler. The designs draw inspiration from Moncler‘s archives and reinterpret signature styles with utmost care. The standout piece in the collection is the varsity jacket, a style beloved by Hiroshi since the ’80s, it’s reimagined here for modern times. Each varsity jacket includes a unique serial number, making it a one-of-a-kind collector’s item, and it’s lovingly stamped with the street name of Moncler‘s design office in Milan.

Moncler x FRGMT by Hiroshi Fujiwara represents a loving and longstanding union of two vibrant worlds, further enriched by the collaborative platform Moncler Genius. The partnership is one of the longest in the history of Moncler Genius and is steeped in mutual respect, passion for creativity and, most importantly, love.

Beginning on June 8th, the Moncler x FRGMT collection will be available at select Moncler boutiques and on the official website.