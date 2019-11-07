in Advertising Campaigns, DSquared2, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, I LOVE models Milano, Kult Model Agency, Menswear, New Madison, NEXT Models, Select Models, Two Management, Uno Models, Wiener Models, Wilhelmina Models

Francisco Henriques Models Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2019.20 Ski Collection

Discover Dsquared2 Ski FW19 campaign starring Francisco Henriques & Dilone

1 Comment

Francisco Henriques
© Dsquared2

Italian fashion brand Dsquared2 enlists top models Francisco Henriques and Dilone to star in their Fall Winter 2019.20 Ski advertising campaign.

The Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2019 Ski Collection is ready to hit the slopes. Majestic mountains, covered in snow, act as the perfect backdrop for the performance-wear collection. Pieces dripped in fluo colors and crafted from technical materials, make every ski run appearance memorable.

Francisco Henriques
© Dsquared2
Francisco Henriques
© Dsquared2
Francisco Henriques
© Dsquared2
Francisco Henriques
© Dsquared2
Francisco Henriques
© Dsquared2
Francisco Henriques
© Dsquared2
Francisco Henriques
© Dsquared2
Francisco Henriques
© Dsquared2

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

#D2Ski: performance-wear made for après-ski. See the full story at Dsquared2.com

A post shared by DSQUARED2 – Dean & Dan Caten (@dsquared2) on

ad campaignsFW19MenswearTop Models

What do you think?

-2 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Evans Nikopoulos

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Evans Nikopoulos by Konstantinos Kexagias
adidas x MISSONI

Alton Mason and Patryk Lawry model adidas x MISSONI Vol. 2